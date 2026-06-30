Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,388 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Day results point to robust consumer demand and a likely revenue boost for its retail business. Article Title

Amazon’s Prime Day results point to robust consumer demand and a likely revenue boost for its retail business. Positive Sentiment: Higher AWS pricing and continued AI infrastructure spending may improve cloud margins and offset concerns about heavy AI investment. Article Title

Higher AWS pricing and continued AI infrastructure spending may improve cloud margins and offset concerns about heavy AI investment. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s deeper push into AI, including AWS-related integrations and infrastructure expansion, is supporting the bullish long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Amazon’s deeper push into AI, including AWS-related integrations and infrastructure expansion, is supporting the bullish long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to debate whether Amazon’s reliance on Anthropic should change as Claude costs rise, but this is more of a strategic question than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to debate whether Amazon’s reliance on Anthropic should change as Claude costs rise, but this is more of a strategic question than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: New competitive products from rivals like Kobo and broader commentary about AI-enabled shopping are notable, but they are not as directly market-moving for AMZN today. Article Title

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $240.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $255.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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