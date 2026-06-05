Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 196.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BG Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BG Investment Services LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rayburn West Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5%

AMZN stock opened at $253.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and announced a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing the case for better logistics efficiency and long-term margin improvement. Article Title

Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and announced a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing the case for better logistics efficiency and long-term margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Pinterest signed a $4 billion cloud deal with Amazon Web Services through 2031, a meaningful win for AWS that highlights continuing demand for Amazon’s cloud and AI infrastructure. Article Title

Pinterest signed a $4 billion cloud deal with Amazon Web Services through 2031, a meaningful win for AWS that highlights continuing demand for Amazon’s cloud and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Amazon’s strengthening AI narrative, including bullish commentary on AWS, custom chips, advertising, and subscriptions as major profit drivers. Article Title

Several reports pointed to Amazon’s strengthening AI narrative, including bullish commentary on AWS, custom chips, advertising, and subscriptions as major profit drivers. Positive Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart as the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, reinforcing its scale and execution strength. Article Title

Amazon overtook Walmart as the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, reinforcing its scale and execution strength. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Truist raising its price target to $320 and reiterating a Buy rating, which supports the stock’s broader uptrend. Article Title

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Truist raising its price target to $320 and reiterating a Buy rating, which supports the stock’s broader uptrend. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched Prime in South Africa at a low monthly price, a modest international expansion that is positive strategically but unlikely to move the stock much by itself. Article Title

Amazon launched Prime in South Africa at a low monthly price, a modest international expansion that is positive strategically but unlikely to move the stock much by itself. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces growing criticism over heavy AI/data-center spending while continuing layoffs, along with local pushback and regulatory scrutiny around expansion plans. Article Title

Amazon faces growing criticism over heavy AI/data-center spending while continuing layoffs, along with local pushback and regulatory scrutiny around expansion plans. Negative Sentiment: CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares under a pre-arranged plan, which is usually routine but can still add to short-term caution when insider selling is already a talking point. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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