Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 223.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,305 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 24,679 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $242.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.51. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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