Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,116 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 21,009 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Atria Investments Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $114,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and announced a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing the case for better logistics efficiency and long-term margin improvement. Article Title

Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and announced a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing the case for better logistics efficiency and long-term margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Pinterest signed a $4 billion cloud deal with Amazon Web Services through 2031, a meaningful win for AWS that highlights continuing demand for Amazon’s cloud and AI infrastructure. Article Title

Pinterest signed a $4 billion cloud deal with Amazon Web Services through 2031, a meaningful win for AWS that highlights continuing demand for Amazon’s cloud and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Amazon’s strengthening AI narrative, including bullish commentary on AWS, custom chips, advertising, and subscriptions as major profit drivers. Article Title

Several reports pointed to Amazon’s strengthening AI narrative, including bullish commentary on AWS, custom chips, advertising, and subscriptions as major profit drivers. Positive Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart as the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, reinforcing its scale and execution strength. Article Title

Amazon overtook Walmart as the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, reinforcing its scale and execution strength. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Truist raising its price target to $320 and reiterating a Buy rating, which supports the stock’s broader uptrend. Article Title

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Truist raising its price target to $320 and reiterating a Buy rating, which supports the stock’s broader uptrend. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched Prime in South Africa at a low monthly price, a modest international expansion that is positive strategically but unlikely to move the stock much by itself. Article Title

Amazon launched Prime in South Africa at a low monthly price, a modest international expansion that is positive strategically but unlikely to move the stock much by itself. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces growing criticism over heavy AI/data-center spending while continuing layoffs, along with local pushback and regulatory scrutiny around expansion plans. Article Title

Amazon faces growing criticism over heavy AI/data-center spending while continuing layoffs, along with local pushback and regulatory scrutiny around expansion plans. Negative Sentiment: CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares under a pre-arranged plan, which is usually routine but can still add to short-term caution when insider selling is already a talking point. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $315.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $253.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock's 50-day moving average is $249.18 and its 200 day moving average is $232.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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