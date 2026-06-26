Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,809 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Brookstone Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $103,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. China Renaissance upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.1%

AMZN stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $255.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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