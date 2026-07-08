Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by BXM Wealth LLC

BXM Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,094 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 90,966 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of BXM Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 38,696 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Walleye Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 71,747 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $245.98 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $253.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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