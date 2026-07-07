Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,942 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $330.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services is said to be doubling down on enterprise AI by investing $1 billion in forward-deployed engineers, a move that could deepen customer relationships and boost AWS revenue growth.

Amazon Web Services is said to be doubling down on enterprise AI by investing $1 billion in forward-deployed engineers, a move that could deepen customer relationships and boost AWS revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on Amazon’s AI and cloud strategy, including its Trainium chips and broader hyperscaler positioning, which could improve margins and strengthen Amazon’s long-term competitive moat.

Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on Amazon’s AI and cloud strategy, including its Trainium chips and broader hyperscaler positioning, which could improve margins and strengthen Amazon’s long-term competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: One report argued that Amazon’s reported Anthropic stake could become a major hidden value driver if the AI company moves toward an IPO, potentially creating a large paper windfall for Amazon shareholders. Article Title

One report argued that Amazon’s reported Anthropic stake could become a major hidden value driver if the AI company moves toward an IPO, potentially creating a large paper windfall for Amazon shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Amazon’s own custom-silicon push suggested Trainium and Inferentia adoption is accelerating, with customer demand for AI infrastructure reinforcing the case for AWS growth and potential margin expansion. Article Title

Coverage around Amazon’s own custom-silicon push suggested Trainium and Inferentia adoption is accelerating, with customer demand for AI infrastructure reinforcing the case for AWS growth and potential margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated that Amazon is still a top long-term growth stock, but much of that discussion was valuation-focused rather than tied to a fresh operational catalyst.

Several articles reiterated that Amazon is still a top long-term growth stock, but much of that discussion was valuation-focused rather than tied to a fresh operational catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon also appeared in stories about back-to-school promotions and international platform use, which are positive for visibility but not likely to be major stock movers on their own.

Amazon also appeared in stories about back-to-school promotions and international platform use, which are positive for visibility but not likely to be major stock movers on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted intensifying competition in e-commerce from lower-cost shopping platforms and broader concerns about consumer spending, which could pressure retail growth if it persists.

Some coverage noted intensifying competition in e-commerce from lower-cost shopping platforms and broader concerns about consumer spending, which could pressure retail growth if it persists. Negative Sentiment: There were also reminders that Amazon’s heavy capex spending and ongoing insider sales may keep some investors cautious, even if those signals are not necessarily a change in the company’s fundamentals.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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