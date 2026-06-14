Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,999 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 97,404 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $144,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,868,735,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

AMZN opened at $238.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $253.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Article Title

Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Article Title

Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Article Title

Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Article Title

Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Article Title

Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pieces note that Amazon has lagged the S&P 500 recently and that its valuation has been hit by concerns over capex and softer near-term sentiment. Article Title

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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