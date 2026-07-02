Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,680 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,403,934 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $241.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.97 and a 200-day moving average of $234.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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