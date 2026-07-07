Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Gunderson Capital Management LLC

Gunderson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 14,380 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services is said to be doubling down on enterprise AI by investing $1 billion in forward-deployed engineers, a move that could deepen customer relationships and boost AWS revenue growth.

Amazon Web Services is said to be doubling down on enterprise AI by investing $1 billion in forward-deployed engineers, a move that could deepen customer relationships and boost AWS revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on Amazon’s AI and cloud strategy, including its Trainium chips and broader hyperscaler positioning, which could improve margins and strengthen Amazon’s long-term competitive moat.

Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on Amazon’s AI and cloud strategy, including its Trainium chips and broader hyperscaler positioning, which could improve margins and strengthen Amazon’s long-term competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: One report argued that Amazon’s reported Anthropic stake could become a major hidden value driver if the AI company moves toward an IPO, potentially creating a large paper windfall for Amazon shareholders. Article Title

One report argued that Amazon’s reported Anthropic stake could become a major hidden value driver if the AI company moves toward an IPO, potentially creating a large paper windfall for Amazon shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Amazon’s own custom-silicon push suggested Trainium and Inferentia adoption is accelerating, with customer demand for AI infrastructure reinforcing the case for AWS growth and potential margin expansion. Article Title

Coverage around Amazon’s own custom-silicon push suggested Trainium and Inferentia adoption is accelerating, with customer demand for AI infrastructure reinforcing the case for AWS growth and potential margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated that Amazon is still a top long-term growth stock, but much of that discussion was valuation-focused rather than tied to a fresh operational catalyst.

Several articles reiterated that Amazon is still a top long-term growth stock, but much of that discussion was valuation-focused rather than tied to a fresh operational catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon also appeared in stories about back-to-school promotions and international platform use, which are positive for visibility but not likely to be major stock movers on their own.

Amazon also appeared in stories about back-to-school promotions and international platform use, which are positive for visibility but not likely to be major stock movers on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted intensifying competition in e-commerce from lower-cost shopping platforms and broader concerns about consumer spending, which could pressure retail growth if it persists.

Some coverage noted intensifying competition in e-commerce from lower-cost shopping platforms and broader concerns about consumer spending, which could pressure retail growth if it persists. Negative Sentiment: There were also reminders that Amazon’s heavy capex spending and ongoing insider sales may keep some investors cautious, even if those signals are not necessarily a change in the company’s fundamentals.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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