Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,758 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 8,703 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Qtron Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $241.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.93 and a 200-day moving average of $233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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