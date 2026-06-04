Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191,773 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 119,728 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $505,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $250.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and is backing a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing expectations for faster logistics, lower operating costs, and continued AI-driven efficiency gains. Article Title

Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and is backing a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing expectations for faster logistics, lower operating costs, and continued AI-driven efficiency gains. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Day was moved to June 23–26 and expanded to a four-day event, which could boost near-term retail sales, Prime sign-ups, and ad revenue while highlighting Alexa AI features in shopping. Article Title

Amazon’s Prime Day was moved to June 23–26 and expanded to a four-day event, which could boost near-term retail sales, Prime sign-ups, and ad revenue while highlighting Alexa AI features in shopping. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Amazon’s growing AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS, advertising, and subscriptions are compounding faster than retail and that Amazon remains one of the market’s main AI infrastructure beneficiaries. Article Title

Several articles pointed to Amazon’s growing AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS, advertising, and subscriptions are compounding faster than retail and that Amazon remains one of the market’s main AI infrastructure beneficiaries. Positive Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, underscoring its scale and execution strength. Article Title

Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, underscoring its scale and execution strength. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched Prime in South Africa for under $4 per month, a modest international expansion that supports long-term membership growth but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Article Title

Amazon launched Prime in South Africa for under $4 per month, a modest international expansion that supports long-term membership growth but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces fresh pressure from a class-action lawsuit over Ring facial-recognition features and broader scrutiny of its data practices in Europe, adding regulatory and legal overhangs for AWS and connected devices. Article Title

Amazon faces fresh pressure from a class-action lawsuit over Ring facial-recognition features and broader scrutiny of its data practices in Europe, adding regulatory and legal overhangs for AWS and connected devices. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Amazon is willing to discuss shutting down operations in Quebec and that engineers criticized the company’s AI spending while layoffs continue may reinforce investor worries about costs, labor relations, and political scrutiny. Article Title

Reports that Amazon is willing to discuss shutting down operations in Quebec and that engineers criticized the company’s AI spending while layoffs continue may reinforce investor worries about costs, labor relations, and political scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Amazon insider selling remained a talking point, including a recent CEO stock sale, which can add to short-term caution even though the sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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