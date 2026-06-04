Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,829 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 28,425 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 410,100 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $94,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,876 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and is backing a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing expectations for faster logistics, lower operating costs, and continued AI-driven efficiency gains. Article Title

Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and is backing a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing expectations for faster logistics, lower operating costs, and continued AI-driven efficiency gains. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Day was moved to June 23–26 and expanded to a four-day event, which could boost near-term retail sales, Prime sign-ups, and ad revenue while highlighting Alexa AI features in shopping. Article Title

Amazon’s Prime Day was moved to June 23–26 and expanded to a four-day event, which could boost near-term retail sales, Prime sign-ups, and ad revenue while highlighting Alexa AI features in shopping. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Amazon’s growing AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS, advertising, and subscriptions are compounding faster than retail and that Amazon remains one of the market’s main AI infrastructure beneficiaries. Article Title

Several articles pointed to Amazon’s growing AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS, advertising, and subscriptions are compounding faster than retail and that Amazon remains one of the market’s main AI infrastructure beneficiaries. Positive Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, underscoring its scale and execution strength. Article Title

Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, underscoring its scale and execution strength. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched Prime in South Africa for under $4 per month, a modest international expansion that supports long-term membership growth but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Article Title

Amazon launched Prime in South Africa for under $4 per month, a modest international expansion that supports long-term membership growth but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces fresh pressure from a class-action lawsuit over Ring facial-recognition features and broader scrutiny of its data practices in Europe, adding regulatory and legal overhangs for AWS and connected devices. Article Title

Amazon faces fresh pressure from a class-action lawsuit over Ring facial-recognition features and broader scrutiny of its data practices in Europe, adding regulatory and legal overhangs for AWS and connected devices. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Amazon is willing to discuss shutting down operations in Quebec and that engineers criticized the company’s AI spending while layoffs continue may reinforce investor worries about costs, labor relations, and political scrutiny. Article Title

Reports that Amazon is willing to discuss shutting down operations in Quebec and that engineers criticized the company’s AI spending while layoffs continue may reinforce investor worries about costs, labor relations, and political scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Amazon insider selling remained a talking point, including a recent CEO stock sale, which can add to short-term caution even though the sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $250.02 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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