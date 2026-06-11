Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,330,770 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 210,959 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $537,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $252.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Amazon, with Erste Group slightly raising FY2027 EPS estimates and BMO reportedly naming Amazon a top AI pick, supporting the long-term earnings outlook. Article Title

Analysts remain constructive on Amazon, with Erste Group slightly raising FY2027 EPS estimates and BMO reportedly naming Amazon a top AI pick, supporting the long-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is deepening its AI ecosystem through partnerships and product rollouts, including a multi-billion-dollar fiber optics deal with Corning, a faster Graviton5 CPU for AWS, and participation in Neura Robotics’ $1.4 billion fundraise. Article Title

Amazon is deepening its AI ecosystem through partnerships and product rollouts, including a multi-billion-dollar fiber optics deal with Corning, a faster Graviton5 CPU for AWS, and participation in Neura Robotics’ $1.4 billion fundraise. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also expanded its less-than-truckload freight service to all U.S. businesses, which could strengthen its logistics network and create a new revenue stream over time. Article Title

Amazon also expanded its less-than-truckload freight service to all U.S. businesses, which could strengthen its logistics network and create a new revenue stream over time. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon continues to attract positive press and consumer exposure through initiatives like Pinterest storefront integration, Amazon One Medical’s South Florida partnership, and promotional content around Prime Day and its “best books” list. Article Title

Amazon continues to attract positive press and consumer exposure through initiatives like Pinterest storefront integration, Amazon One Medical’s South Florida partnership, and promotional content around Prime Day and its “best books” list. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern is centered on margin pressure from AI infrastructure spending and the perception that Amazon’s capex spree may take longer to pay off, especially after recent weak relative performance versus the broader market. Article Title

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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