Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Lowered by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,080 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Realta Investment Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Realta Investment Advisors' holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 56.8% in the first quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,431 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Welch Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 59.1% during the first quarter. Welch Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 73,030 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $15,210,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,175 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $242.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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