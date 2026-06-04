Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Boosted by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,627 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 410,100 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $94,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,876 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Day will run June 23-26 and is being moved earlier than usual, giving investors a near-term catalyst for higher e-commerce sales and Prime sign-ups. The company also said Alexa AI will help power shopping, which could boost engagement. Article Title

Amazon’s Prime Day will run June 23-26 and is being moved earlier than usual, giving investors a near-term catalyst for higher e-commerce sales and Prime sign-ups. The company also said Alexa AI will help power shopping, which could boost engagement. Positive Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue in 2025, highlighting strong top-line growth and reinforcing the company’s scale advantage. Article Title

Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue in 2025, highlighting strong top-line growth and reinforcing the company’s scale advantage. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to AWS, advertising, subscriptions, and AI as long-term growth drivers, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and price targets well above current levels. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to AWS, advertising, subscriptions, and AI as long-term growth drivers, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and price targets well above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon announced AI-generated product images in its shopping app and launched Prime in South Africa, both of which are strategic moves but not immediate stock catalysts. Article Title Article Title

Amazon announced AI-generated product images in its shopping app and launched Prime in South Africa, both of which are strategic moves but not immediate stock catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Amazon shares are being weighed by broad tech-sector selling, with the Nasdaq falling and big tech under pressure across the market. Article Title

Amazon shares are being weighed by broad tech-sector selling, with the Nasdaq falling and big tech under pressure across the market. Negative Sentiment: CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, and Amazon insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, which can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, and Amazon insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, which can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: New headlines on Ring facial-recognition lawsuits and possible EU cloud procurement restrictions add regulatory and privacy overhangs for AWS and connected devices. Article Title Article Title

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $250.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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