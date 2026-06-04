Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lifted by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,351 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 7.4% of Tsai Capital Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tsai Capital Corp's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and is backing a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing expectations for faster logistics, lower operating costs, and continued AI-driven efficiency gains. Article Title

Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and is backing a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing expectations for faster logistics, lower operating costs, and continued AI-driven efficiency gains. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Day was moved to June 23–26 and expanded to a four-day event, which could boost near-term retail sales, Prime sign-ups, and ad revenue while highlighting Alexa AI features in shopping. Article Title

Amazon’s Prime Day was moved to June 23–26 and expanded to a four-day event, which could boost near-term retail sales, Prime sign-ups, and ad revenue while highlighting Alexa AI features in shopping. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Amazon’s growing AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS, advertising, and subscriptions are compounding faster than retail and that Amazon remains one of the market’s main AI infrastructure beneficiaries. Article Title

Several articles pointed to Amazon’s growing AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS, advertising, and subscriptions are compounding faster than retail and that Amazon remains one of the market’s main AI infrastructure beneficiaries. Positive Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, underscoring its scale and execution strength. Article Title

Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, underscoring its scale and execution strength. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched Prime in South Africa for under $4 per month, a modest international expansion that supports long-term membership growth but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Article Title

Amazon launched Prime in South Africa for under $4 per month, a modest international expansion that supports long-term membership growth but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces fresh pressure from a class-action lawsuit over Ring facial-recognition features and broader scrutiny of its data practices in Europe, adding regulatory and legal overhangs for AWS and connected devices. Article Title

Amazon faces fresh pressure from a class-action lawsuit over Ring facial-recognition features and broader scrutiny of its data practices in Europe, adding regulatory and legal overhangs for AWS and connected devices. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Amazon is willing to discuss shutting down operations in Quebec and that engineers criticized the company’s AI spending while layoffs continue may reinforce investor worries about costs, labor relations, and political scrutiny. Article Title

Reports that Amazon is willing to discuss shutting down operations in Quebec and that engineers criticized the company’s AI spending while layoffs continue may reinforce investor worries about costs, labor relations, and political scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Amazon insider selling remained a talking point, including a recent CEO stock sale, which can add to short-term caution even though the sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $250.02 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $248.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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