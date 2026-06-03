Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lowered by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783,781 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 354,559 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.2% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $411,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 34,313 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 1,081,366 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $249,389,000 after purchasing an additional 219,540 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,891,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 194,774 shares of company stock worth $51,348,244 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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