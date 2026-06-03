Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Boosted by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,366 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 219,540 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $249,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,095,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,891,000. Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,749,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

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More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company's fifty day moving average price is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,348,244 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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