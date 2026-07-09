Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Decreased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 73,829 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $243.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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