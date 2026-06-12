Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,129,590 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,420,204 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Nuveen LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nuveen LLC owned 0.55% of Amazon.com worth $13,648,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $241.51 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $252.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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