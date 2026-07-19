Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,751 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 20,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Ameren worth $167,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ameren by 285.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 6,040.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 6,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,971.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $111.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $96.57 and a 52-week high of $118.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is currently 53.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.67.

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Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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