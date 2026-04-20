Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC Stake Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,014 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 45,814 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of Ameresco worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 40,673 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ameresco by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company's stock.

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Ameresco Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:AMRC opened at $25.93 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.09 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $536,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $481,890.65. This trade represents a 52.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,020 shares of company stock worth $577,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ameresco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Ameresco to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ameresco

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

See Also

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