America First Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

America First Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,300 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 5.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $616.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $448.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.15. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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