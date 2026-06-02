American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,949 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm's 50 day moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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