American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,664 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 178,060 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $54,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEP alerts: Sign Up

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While American Electric Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here