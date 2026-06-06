American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,829 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the company's stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,302 shares of the company's stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company's stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The stock's fifty day moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $129.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore raised their target price on American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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