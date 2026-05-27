American Express Company $AXP Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,742 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.9% of King Luther Capital Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of American Express worth $226,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 30.9% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $345.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $310.89 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $311.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $286.15 and a 1 year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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