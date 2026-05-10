American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,558 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $14,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,828 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $34,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 83,141 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.9%

American Express stock opened at $315.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $215.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $311.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.05. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $281.46 and a 12 month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $357.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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