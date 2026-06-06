American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,056 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in American Express were worth $31,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 30.9% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 218.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,243.9% during the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Express by 159.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Stock Down 0.7%

AXP stock opened at $310.48 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $286.15 and a 52-week high of $387.49. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $313.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Article Title

American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Positive Sentiment: A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Article Title

A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Article Title

One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Article Title

Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Negative Sentiment: Several market recaps emphasized that AXP has been trending lower recently, with shares down year to date and trading below key moving averages, suggesting ongoing valuation and momentum pressure. Article Title

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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