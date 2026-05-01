American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,280 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $323.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $220.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.13. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $266.52 and a 52 week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $357.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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