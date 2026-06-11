American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,786 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $313.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $286.15 and a 1-year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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