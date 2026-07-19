American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,075 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 225,720 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of American Express worth $505,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,900,528,000 after purchasing an additional 369,967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after buying an additional 141,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Express by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,904,218,000 after buying an additional 558,533 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $2,464,215,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Express from a "positive" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.15.

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American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $355.44 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $329.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $242.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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