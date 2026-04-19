American Express Company $AXP Stake Decreased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,584 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 4.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $40,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 19.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $350.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $331.47 on Friday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $239.27 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The stock has a market cap of $227.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.28 and a 200-day moving average of $344.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here