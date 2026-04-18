American Express Company $AXP Stake Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,539 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $146,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in American Express by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,598,743 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $531,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $331.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $227.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. American Express Company has a one year low of $239.27 and a one year high of $387.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.American Express's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Express from $367.00 to $323.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $350.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here