American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al decreased its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,550 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,050 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.15% of American Healthcare REIT worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,974,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,175,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,902,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,289,000 after purchasing an additional 422,931 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 16.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,318,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,415,000 after purchasing an additional 759,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 11.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,838,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,254,000 after purchasing an additional 282,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 48.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,349,000 after acquiring an additional 691,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AHR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,724,674.55. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

See Also

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