American Homes 4 Rent $AMH is Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's 7th Largest Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056,123 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 167,314 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 3.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.82% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $98,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,412 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 64.3% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 158,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $175,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,715,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,486,798,000 after purchasing an additional 246,713 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.0% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,064,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 741,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,075,983.90. This trade represents a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,624 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report).

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