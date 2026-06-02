American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Shares Acquired by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,850,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 2,477,585 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 2.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 1.31% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $155,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Further Reading

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