American International Group, Inc. $AIG Holdings Lifted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 288.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,195 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in American International Group were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,378,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American International Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American International Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,203 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,111,405 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $951,230,000 after purchasing an additional 499,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $805,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company's stock.

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American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. American International Group's payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

Further Reading

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