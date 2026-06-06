American International Group, Inc. $AIG Position Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,249 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 28,824 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in American International Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,782,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,378,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American International Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $805,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company's stock.

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American International Group Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $75.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.86%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. American International Group's payout ratio is 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Citigroup lifted their target price on American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIG

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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