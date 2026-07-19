American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,126 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 268,264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of American Tower worth $161,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7%

AMT opened at $170.13 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $177.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $160.06 and a one year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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