American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 472,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.25% of American Tower worth $1,002,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balefire LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.2% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in American Tower by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 260,181 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $18,525,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,373,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $237,108,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $4,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wolfe Research raised American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $170.13 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.06 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business's fifty day moving average is $177.64 and its 200-day moving average is $178.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here