American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288,720 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 89,192 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.28% of American Tower worth $232,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in American Tower by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.33.

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American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $176.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $234.33. The business's 50-day moving average price is $181.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.32. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. American Tower's payout ratio is 132.84%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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