American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,044 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $33,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Water Works Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.28 and a 12-month high of $150.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key American Water Works News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $141.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWK

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Further Reading

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