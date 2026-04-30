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American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
American Water Works logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • KeyBank trimmed its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in Q4, selling 11,747 shares and leaving 236,685 shares worth about $30.9 million, while institutional investors own roughly 86.6% of the stock.
  • American Water missed Q1 estimates with adjusted EPS of $1.01 (vs. ~ $1.10–$1.13) and revenue of $1.21B (vs. ~ $1.28B), but management affirmed FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.02–$6.12.
  • The board raised the quarterly dividend 8.2% to $0.895 per share (annualized $3.58, ~2.7% yield), payable June 2 with an ex-dividend date of May 12.
  • Interested in American Water Works? Here are five stocks we like better.

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,685 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 11,747 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.12% of American Water Works worth $30,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWK

Key Stories Impacting American Water Works

Here are the key news stories impacting American Water Works this week:

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.28 and a 1 year high of $150.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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