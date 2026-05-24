Americana Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 118.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

DIS stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock's 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. UBS Group restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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