Americana Partners LLC Increases Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 590.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,495 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 54,296 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel introduced its Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge AI and robotics , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Intel (INTC) Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Processors for Edge AI Robotics

Intel introduced its , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Intel may be pursuing AI startup Tenstorrent , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Intel Joins Race To Buy AI Startup Tenstorrent: Report

Reports said , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Nvidia, AMD and Intel keeps INTC in the center of the AI-chip trade, and investor attention remains elevated as traders look for the next beneficiary of the broader AI buildout. Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which is the best chip stock to own?

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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