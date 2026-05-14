Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 18,940.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $579.54 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $554.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.54. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $272.12 and a 1-year high of $609.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.63 EPS. United Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.03, for a total value of $5,730,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,816,514.28. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.10, for a total value of $5,444,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,000.30. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 501,913 shares of company stock valued at $278,169,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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