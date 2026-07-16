AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,086 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $233.79 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.43 and a 1-year high of $244.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $230.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.AMETEK's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Barclays raised their price target on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.29.

View Our Latest Report on AME

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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