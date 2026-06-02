AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,532 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,816 shares of the technology company's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $223.16 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.43 and a twelve month high of $243.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AME

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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